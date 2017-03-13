PH takes over chairmanship of APEC disaster risk finance group
The Philippines has accepted the chairmanship of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation 's technical working group in charge of crafting financial protection strategies that will strengthen the resilience and quick-response measures of governments to disasters. Department of Finance Assistant Secretary Paola Alvarez said the Philippines took over the chairmanship of APEC's TWG on Disaster Risk Finance and Insurance after it was offered by Peru, which chaired the group last year.
