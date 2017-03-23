PDEA: 70 Cagayan de Oro City villages - drug-affected'

SEVENTY villages in Cagayan de Oro City, said to be drug-affected, will be subjected to the drug clearing operations, according to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency -Northern Mindanao. According to the data of PDEA, 70 villages or 85.5 percent of the total 80 barangays in the city are affected and only 10 villages are unaffected by illegal drug activities.

