Palace welcomes arrest order vs Matobato

MALACANANG on Wednesday welcomed the decision of a Regional Trial Court in Davao City to issue a warrant of arrest against self-confessed Davao Death Squad member Edgar Matobato. Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said the justice system in country, even though it could be considered "slow," has "finally worked" as "self-confessed assassin and kidnapper" Matobato has been ordered arrested by Panabo City RTC Branch 4. Abella, however, said the Palace is already anticipating that the critics of the current administration would claim that Matobato's case falls under "political persecution."

