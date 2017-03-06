Pa stabbed to death by son after heat...

Pa stabbed to death by son after heated argument

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

DUE to misunderstanding, a man was stabbed to death by his own son inside their house at Purok Esmeralda, Barangay Poblacion in Bago City, Negros Occidental Friday. Investigation showed the victim and his son Edrian, who came home drunk, had a heated argument when he confronted the latter about the paddle he borrowed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan '17 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,341,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC