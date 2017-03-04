Osme a backs plan to construct more bridges
CEBU City Mayor Tomas Osmena said the plan of President Rodrigo Duterte to build more bridges in the country will be good for the city. Osmena, in an interview with reporters, said that new bridges will disperse and reduce the number of people in the city.
