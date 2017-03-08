Oro police office to undertake terror drills in Lumbia

CAGAYAN de Oro City Police Office Director Gerardo Rosales ordered the police to conduct drills to prepare the police and the city in dealing with terror attacks. The simulation exercises will be in coordination with the military and the City Government, the first of which will be held in Lumbia village, Cagayan de Oro City, at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 8. The participating Philippine National Police personnel will not be informed about the specifics of the simulation exercises to test how they will respond to the simulated attacks.

