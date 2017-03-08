Newspaper columnist murdered in the P...

Newspaper columnist murdered in the Philippines

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: CPJ Press Freedom Online

Philippine police and prosecutors should credibly investigate today's murder of newspaper columnist Joaquin Briones and should swiftly bring all those responsible to justice, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Assailants on motorcycles shot Briones, a columnist who wrote about local news for the tabloid newspaper Remate , four times in the back at around 8:45 a.m. in Milagros, a town in the island province of Masbate, according to news reports .

Start the conversation, or Read more at CPJ Press Freedom Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Sat Texxy 40
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Health Care
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,466 • Total comments across all topics: 279,523,559

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC