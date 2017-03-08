Newspaper columnist murdered in the Philippines
Philippine police and prosecutors should credibly investigate today's murder of newspaper columnist Joaquin Briones and should swiftly bring all those responsible to justice, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. Assailants on motorcycles shot Briones, a columnist who wrote about local news for the tabloid newspaper Remate , four times in the back at around 8:45 a.m. in Milagros, a town in the island province of Masbate, according to news reports .
