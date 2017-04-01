MUST becomes USTP

MUST becomes USTP

STUDENTS, faculty, and officials of the University of Science and Technology of Southern Philippines gathered together in celebration of their school's charter to merge Mindanao University of Science and Technology with Misamis Oriental State College of Agriculture and Technology , March 28. Compliant to the Republic Act 10919, which was authored by former Cagayan de Oro City second district representative Rufus Rodriguez, the two institutions MUST and Moscat will be joined together to become the new USTP. This is the fourth time that the institution changed its name since its school name in 1927 as the Misamis Oriental Trade School .

Chicago, IL

