Moderate aftershock in Philippines kills one, hurts 25

A moderate earthquake of magnitude 5.9 hit the Philippines on Sunday, killing a woman and hurting 25 people, the Philippine seismic agency and a provincial governor said. The quake that hit the southern island of Mindanao was an aftershock of a 6.7 magnitude quake on Feb. 10, which killed four people and hurt more than 100, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

