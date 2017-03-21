Marvil: Strengthening of "Citizen's Arrest" sought
BAGUIO City Councilor Leandro Yangot Jr. proposes an ordinance which seeks to adopt the provisions of the rules of court specifically the rules on criminal procedures by strengthening the citizen's authority in the apprehension of criminal offenders or lawless elements. If approved, the said measure will be entitled "The Citizen's Arrest Ordinance in the City of Baguio".
