Manhunt on for 7 drug suspects who bo...

Manhunt on for 7 drug suspects who bolted Pampanga jail

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Seven detainess who bolted the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency detention facility here last Sunday are still being pursued by the police. PDEA-Central Luzon Director Juvenal Azurin identified the fugitives as Edilberto Clemente of Tondo, Manila; Eduardo Gregorio Jr. and Roberto Castillo of Plaridel, Bulacan; Victor Briguel and Robert Salas of the City of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan; Yahya Malang of Tarlac City and Kiram Tambelawan of Bulacan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan 31 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan '17 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,546 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC