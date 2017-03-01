Manhunt on for 7 drug suspects who bolted Pampanga jail

Seven detainess who bolted the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency detention facility here last Sunday are still being pursued by the police. PDEA-Central Luzon Director Juvenal Azurin identified the fugitives as Edilberto Clemente of Tondo, Manila; Eduardo Gregorio Jr. and Roberto Castillo of Plaridel, Bulacan; Victor Briguel and Robert Salas of the City of San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan; Yahya Malang of Tarlac City and Kiram Tambelawan of Bulacan.

