Little Boy Production to hold summer workshop
LITTLE Boy Productions continues its tradition of developing performers here in Cebu with its summer workshops to be held from April 22 at the Robinsons Galleria Cebu in Cebu City. The musical theater workshops will be taught by Reb Atadero, who has performed for Repertory Philippines , Trumpets , Nineworks Theatrical , and Resorts World Manila .
