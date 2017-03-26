LGBT concerns greater than same-sex marriage

AN EDUCATION campaign on sexual orientation, gender identity and expression beyond just same-sex marriage is needed more than ever among the public and the Davao City lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community, an LGBT leader said. "We support the President's stance on same sex marriage, mas mopatibabaw gihapon among faith and belief sa sacrament sa marriage, and ang akong principle na ang marriage is for the natural born man and woman only, " LGBT Davao President, Normal Baloro said in an interview with Sunstar Davao, Sunday, March 26. Baloro said instead of opposing President Rodrigo Duterte's perspective on same sex marriage , they need to focus more on pressing concerns related to the LGBT community.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.