Kaamulan' culminates with street dancing

Thousands of spectators trooped to this city, "the South Summer Capital of the Philippines", to witness the street dancing competition participated by Bukidnon's 20 towns and two cities as the highlight of the annual Kaamulan Festival held Saturday, March 25. Garbed in colorful costumes representing the different tribal groups in Bukidnon, the contingents came from 13 towns and cities, namely: Baungon, Cabanglasan, Damulog, Don Carlos, Impasug-ong, Kadingilan, Kitaotao, Malaybalay, Manolo Fortich, Malitbog, Maramag, Talakag, and Valencia City. According to the provincial government in a recent article, the festival, which ran from February 1 to March 25, is expected to draw at least 50,000 local and foreign visitors.

