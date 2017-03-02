Irish missionary wounded in attack

Zamboanga del Sur Police Director Sofronio Ecaldre identified the victim as Kathleen Anne Melia, 70, a nun and an Irish national serving at the San Jose Parish Church in Midsalip town. Ecaldre said Melia was about to close the window of the convent around 9:26 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, when attacked by an unidentified person.

