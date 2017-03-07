Icon 2017 focuses on Davao key industries
DAVAO. The organizers of the 2017 Davao Investment Conference, headed by Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Inc. Trustee Arturo Milan, said this year's conference will highlight key industries in Davao City and Davao Region: manufacturing, infrastructure and connectivity, agriculture, and tourism business.
