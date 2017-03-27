Hungary - Philippines
Virgilio Almario , National Artist for Literature and Chair of the National Commission on Culture and Arts and Hungarian Ambassador to the Philippines Jozsef Bencze exchange agreements in Davao City on for a cultural cooperation program for the exchange of art and culture professionals and organizations between the Philippines and Hungary.Witnessing the exchange are the Philippines' Acting Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo and Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto.
