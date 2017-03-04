Gunmen seize couple in Zamboanga del ...

Gunmen seize couple in Zamboanga del Norte

Gunmen have seized a farmer-couple in the province of Zamboanga del Norte, Friday night, March 3, a top police official said Saturday. Senior Superintendent Edwin Buenaventura Wagan, Zamboanga del Norte police director, identified the victims as Jose Duterte, 62, and his wife, Jessica, 52. Wagan said the couple was seized by seven unidentified gunmen from their residence around 7:45 p.m. in the village of Santa Maria, Siocon, Zamboanga del Norte.

Chicago, IL

