Gov't conducts earthquake drills
DESPITE the bad weather, employees of the Cebu Provincial Government garnered passing marks during the first quarterly simultaneous earthquake drill yesterday. Aside from the Capitol, military and non-military personnel also held their own drill at the Armed Forces of the Philippines Central Command headquarters in Camp Lapu-Lapu yesterday.
