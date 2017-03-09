Former Pcso GM charged with graft, breach of conduct cases
Former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Rosario Uriarte and two former members of the office's board of directors have been charged with a graft and breach of conduct cases before the Sandiganbayan for receiving a gift from a company that won a contract from them. Uriarte, Jose R. Taruc and Fatima A.S. Valdez were charged in violation of Section 3 of R.A. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and Section 7 of R.A. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.
