Former Pcso GM charged with graft, br...

Former Pcso GM charged with graft, breach of conduct cases

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office general manager Rosario Uriarte and two former members of the office's board of directors have been charged with a graft and breach of conduct cases before the Sandiganbayan for receiving a gift from a company that won a contract from them. Uriarte, Jose R. Taruc and Fatima A.S. Valdez were charged in violation of Section 3 of R.A. 3019 or the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act and Section 7 of R.A. 6713 or the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... 25 min CodeTalker 17
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,360 • Total comments across all topics: 279,420,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC