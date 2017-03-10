Flood displaces 443 people in Zamboan...

Flood displaces 443 people in Zamboanga del Norte

THE Office of Civil Defense said at least 443 riverbank dwellers were evacuated to higher grounds as incessant rain flooded six villages in two towns of Zamboanga del Norte. OCD Regional Operations Officer Eric Castillo said on Friday that 255 of the 443 displaced riverbank dwellers are from three villages of Roxas town and the remaining 188 from three barangays in Katipunan town.

Chicago, IL

