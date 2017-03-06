Ex cop links Philippine leader to killings in Senate inquiry

Retired police officer Arturo Lascanas holds documents as he testifies before a Senate inquiry Monday, March 6, 2017 in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines. Lascanas has linked President Rodrigo Duterte when he was mayor, and his men to nearly 200 killings including foreign drug suspects, that the officer and other members of a so-called death squad allegedly carried out.

