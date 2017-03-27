Duterte's birthday to be celebrated i...

Duterte's birthday to be celebrated in Davao 'quietly'

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will be spending his birthday "quietly without fanfare" with his family and close friends in Davao City, Malacanang said on Monday. Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella said Duterte, who will turn 72 years old on Tuesday, opted to "veer away from public attention."

Chicago, IL

