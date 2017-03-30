Duterte won't let ego thwart peace talks

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday that he would set aside personal differences and would not allow egoistic tendencies to hinder the government's peace negotiations with the communists. The President said he let the peace talks between the current administration and the communist group to resume because his mandate is "to seek peace for our nation."

