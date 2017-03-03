Duterte to meet Putin

By Genalyn D. Kabiling Relations between the Philippines and Russia are expected to be further enhanced with President Rodrigo Duterte's planned visit to Moscow this May. The President announced on Thursday night that he would visit Russia on May 25 to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Sabi ng Russia, we will have everything you need just come here so I am going there May 25," Duterte said during a business forum in Cebu.

