Duterte thanks China for 'loving' Philippines

1 hr ago Read more: Sun-Star

Duterte said his administration had received $100 million in agricultural assistance and another $100 million for the earthquake victims in Surigao when China's Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan visited him last Tuesday. "So the minister of commerce was kind enough to visit us... Right away, they handed to the finance people $100 million, and another $100 million for Surigao [quake victims].

Chicago, IL

