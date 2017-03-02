Duterte orders CIAC's return as BCDA ...

Duterte orders CIAC's return as BCDA subsidiary

By Argyll Cyrus B. Geducos President Rodrigo Duterte, through an executive order , has reverted the Clark International Airport Corporation as a subsidiary of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority . Executive Order 14, signed on February 28, sought to restructure CIAC from being attached agency of the Department of Transportation to a subsidiary of the BCDA.

