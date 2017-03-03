Duterte in CDO to visit dead, wounded soldiers
PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte will be in Cagayan de Oro City Friday, March 3, to visit the wake of two soldiers killed-in-action in the military's on-going combat operations against the New People's Army . Captain Joe Patrick Martinez, spokesperson of the Army's 4th Infantry Division said President Duterte will also speak with wounded soldiers recuperating in the military hospital inside Camp Edilberto Evangelista in Barangay Patag.
