Duterte: - I did not say I will kill plunderers'
This was the response of President Rodrigo Duterte when asked why Congress removed plunder and rape from the list of crimes punishable by death even as he vowed to fire more officials accused of corruption. "I really would like to know the rationale of the Congress why is it that rape and plunder was taken out," Duterte said.
