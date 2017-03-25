Duterte asks China to prioritize Bukidnon's agricultural dev't

President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday asked China to give priority to the development of the agricultural industry in Bukidnon, a landlocked province in Northern Mindanao and the country's eighth largest province. The Chief Executive arrived at the Capitol of Bukidnon in Malaybalay City as an honored guest of Kaamulan Festival, an annual project of the provincial government designed to lure both domestic and foreign tourists and for the groundbreaking of the largest drug rehabilitation center in Mindanao.

