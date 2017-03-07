Duterte admits DDS exists

After being mum about the existence of the Davao Death Squad , President Rodrigo Duterte finally admitted on Tuesday that the vigilante group exists. But he said he did not create it, as alleged by former Davao policeman and self-confessed DDS member Arturo Lascanas.

