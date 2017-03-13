Drug group member arrested, 8 others yield in police ops

AN ALLEGED member of a drug group and eight others were arrested after agents of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-Negros Island Region raided a suspected drug den at Purok Sigay, Barangay 2 in Bacolod City Saturday. Lawyer Roselyn Borja, officer-in-charge of PDEA-NIR, identified the target subject as Delia Ecraela, who was under the agency's target list, and the one maintaining the drug den.

