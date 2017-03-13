DOT: More goods needed for tourism in...

DOT: More goods needed for tourism industry

Next Story Prev Story
8 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

The Department of Tourism -Western Visayas challenged local farmers and micro, small, and medium in the city to produce more goods to support the vibrant tourism industry in Western Visayas. DOT-Western Visayas Regional Director Helen Catalbas, during the "Weekend Tienda sa Iloilo" kick-off held recently, said that local farmers and producers as well as MSMEs need to keep up with the demands of the region's tourism industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Sat Texxy 40
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,614 • Total comments across all topics: 279,515,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC