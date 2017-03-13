DOT: More goods needed for tourism industry
The Department of Tourism -Western Visayas challenged local farmers and micro, small, and medium in the city to produce more goods to support the vibrant tourism industry in Western Visayas. DOT-Western Visayas Regional Director Helen Catalbas, during the "Weekend Tienda sa Iloilo" kick-off held recently, said that local farmers and producers as well as MSMEs need to keep up with the demands of the region's tourism industry.
