DOST assures PHL's commitment to Paris climate pact
Department of Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela PeA a said his agency will focus on programs that will ensure the Philippines' commitment to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. "I understand that the DOST was a major participant in the development of our stand in the Paris Agreement and so whatever difficulties we may encounter, we are bound to extend our support so I think it is doable if all sectors will cooperate," Dela PeA a said in a press briefing in MalacaA an on Wednesday, March 1. FILE - In this April 3, 2014 file photo giant machines dig for brown coal at the open-cast mining Garzweiler in front of a smoking power plant near the city of Grevenbroich in western Germany.
