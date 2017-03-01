DOST assures PHL's commitment to Pari...

DOST assures PHL's commitment to Paris climate pact

Department of Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Peña said his agency will focus on programs that will ensure the Philippines' commitment to the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. "I understand that the DOST was a major participant in the development of our stand in the Paris Agreement and so whatever difficulties we may encounter, we are bound to extend our support so I think it is doable if all sectors will cooperate," Dela Peña said in a press briefing in Malacañan on Wednesday, March 1.

Chicago, IL

