DOH gives posthumous award to former doctor to the barrio

The Department of Health said Friday it is giving a posthumous "Bayani ng Kalusugan" award to Dr. Dreyfuss Perlas, the 31-year-old former doctor to the barrios who was shot dead last March 1 in Kapatagan, Lanao del Norte. The DOH Bayani ng Kalusugan Award honors individuals and organizations that have rendered time, effort and a part of their lives in meaningful contribution to move the country closer to Universal Health Care.

