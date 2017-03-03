Death penalty bill passage saddens Bacolod prelates
THE bid to revive death penalty "might bring dire consequences to the nation," a priest of the Diocese of Bacolod said. Fr. Felix Pasquin, rector of San Sebastian Cathedral, said Thursday, March 2, that the way lawmakers voted on the death penalty bill the other day "saddens and alarms us."
