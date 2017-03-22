Dawn quake rocks Cebu

Dawn quake rocks Cebu

SOME 22 classrooms in different barangays of Asturias suffered hairline cracks when several tremors struck the western town and other parts of Cebu yesterday. According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology , 10 tremors, which were tectonic in origin, rocked the province.

Chicago, IL

