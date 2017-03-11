Cousin of ASG leader, 3 others slain ...

Cousin of ASG leader, 3 others slain in clash with gov't troops

Four notorious members of the Abu Sayyaf Group , including the cousin of top leader Isnilon Hapilon, were killed in a 30-minute clash with members of the Joint Task Force Basilan and the police in Basilan last Wednesday. Army Captain Jo-Ann Petinglay, the spokesperson of the Armed Forces of the Philippines-Western Mindanao Command , said reports from ground units disclosed that combined elements of the military and the police encountered 15 notorious Abu Sayyaf members, led by Ustadz Mobin Kulin, alias "Mulawin, the cousin of Hapilon, while conducting law enforcement operations in Tapiantana Island, Basilan.

