Cordillera ups tax collection in 2016
THE Bureau of Internal Revenue - Cordillera reported around P5.275 billion in tax collection in 2016, a 17.34 percent increase compared to the 2015 tax collection. BIR Regional Director Conrado Lee reported this during the Cordillera leg of the Bureau's national tax campaign roadshow at SM City Baguio last March 17. Lee said the regional revenue office, which covers Baguio City, contributed more than half or 57 percent of the 2016 tax collection in the region with P3.248 billion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff...
|Mar 11
|Texxy
|38
|'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave...
|Feb '17
|duck femocrats
|3
|BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07)
|Feb '17
|Norm
|230
|'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11)
|Jan '17
|Jew on stick
|15
|Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08)
|Jan '17
|Sarah natindim
|18
|Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex...
|Jan '17
|spud
|4
|Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08)
|Jan '17
|DFlip
|79
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC