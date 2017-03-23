Cordillera ups tax collection in 2016

Cordillera ups tax collection in 2016

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Sun-Star

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue - Cordillera reported around P5.275 billion in tax collection in 2016, a 17.34 percent increase compared to the 2015 tax collection. BIR Regional Director Conrado Lee reported this during the Cordillera leg of the Bureau's national tax campaign roadshow at SM City Baguio last March 17. Lee said the regional revenue office, which covers Baguio City, contributed more than half or 57 percent of the 2016 tax collection in the region with P3.248 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar 11 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,579 • Total comments across all topics: 279,770,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC