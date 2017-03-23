Cordillera ups tax collection in 2016

THE Bureau of Internal Revenue - Cordillera reported around P5.275 billion in tax collection in 2016, a 17.34 percent increase compared to the 2015 tax collection. BIR Regional Director Conrado Lee reported this during the Cordillera leg of the Bureau's national tax campaign roadshow at SM City Baguio last March 17. Lee said the regional revenue office, which covers Baguio City, contributed more than half or 57 percent of the 2016 tax collection in the region with P3.248 billion.

