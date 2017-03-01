Classes, mountain trekking suspended in some parts of MisOr due to armed clashes
Classes in three schools in Misamis Oriental were suspended since Monday as clashes between the mlitary and the New People's Army intensified over the week. Governor Yevgeny Emano said the Department of Education had to order the suspension of classes in the elementary schools of Barangays Kaulayanan, Matampa and Guinalaban, all in Sugbongcogon town because of the ongoing fighting.
