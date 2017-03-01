Classes, mountain trekking suspended ...

Classes, mountain trekking suspended in some parts of MisOr due to armed clashes

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: MindaNews

Classes in three schools in Misamis Oriental were suspended since Monday as clashes between the mlitary and the New People's Army intensified over the week. Governor Yevgeny Emano said the Department of Education had to order the suspension of classes in the elementary schools of Barangays Kaulayanan, Matampa and Guinalaban, all in Sugbongcogon town because of the ongoing fighting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MindaNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
News Japanese premier Abe to visit PH this month, Du... Jan '17 Ainu 20
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,098 • Total comments across all topics: 279,315,226

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC