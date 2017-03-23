Clash in Quezon as NPA leader falls in Ecija
A new encounter between soldiers and New People's Army rebels broke out in Quezon province, Southern Tagalog region the other day even as military officials in Central Luzon declared a decline in the NPA's strength and influence. The Armed Forces of the Philippines reported the gun battle started at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday when the Patrol Base 1st Squadron, along with eight Civilian Active Auxiliary members, crossed paths with 15 guerrillas in Sitios Dilim and Comba in Barangay San Diego Bukid, Gumaca, Quezon.
