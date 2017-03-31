City police office: Not terrorists, j...

City police office: Not terrorists, just drug suspects

2 hrs ago

THE police on Wednesday, March 30, said the three men arrested in a police operation on March 26 were not terrorists but just ordinary drug suspects. Cagayan de Oro City Police Office spokesperson Mardy Hortillosa II said the suspects were found to be just transacting illegal drugs in the city.

Chicago, IL

