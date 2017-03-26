CHR, police rescue rape victim from f...

CHR, police rescue rape victim from father's clutches

Sun-Star

The Commission on Human Rights in Negros Oriental and the Provincial Intelligence Bureau of Philippine National Police rescued Friday a 17-year-old girl who has repeatedly raped allegedly by her father for about 10 years now. Dr. Jess Canete, CHR-Negros Oriental chief and special investigator, disclosed that the girl is now in his custody and is being subjected to medico legal examination in support of the filing of charges against her father.

Chicago, IL

