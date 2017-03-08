Chinese Vice Premier to sign deals wi...

Chinese Vice Premier to sign deals with PH gov't

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Manila Bulletin

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang is set to visit Manila mid-March to sign agreements with the Philippine government following recent trade and investment missions from China. Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez told reporters that among the deals that will be signed here by Vice Premier Wang are the USD1.0-million donation of the Chinese government for rehabilitation projects in earthquake-hit Surigao; the USD1.0-billion purchase agreement for agricultural products; the USD10-billion business projects of Chinese investors in the Philippines; and the Six-Year Development Program for Economic and Trade Cooperation .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... 33 min huntcoyotes 9
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb 11 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb 6 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,785 • Total comments across all topics: 279,407,598

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC