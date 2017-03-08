Chinese Vice Premier to sign deals with PH gov't

Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang is set to visit Manila mid-March to sign agreements with the Philippine government following recent trade and investment missions from China. Department of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez told reporters that among the deals that will be signed here by Vice Premier Wang are the USD1.0-million donation of the Chinese government for rehabilitation projects in earthquake-hit Surigao; the USD1.0-billion purchase agreement for agricultural products; the USD10-billion business projects of Chinese investors in the Philippines; and the Six-Year Development Program for Economic and Trade Cooperation .

