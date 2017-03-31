Chinese firm eyes new airport in Davao

Chinese firm eyes new airport in Davao

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Sun-Star

A CONSTRUCTION firm eyeing to build an airport on an artificial island in Davao City is now scheduling a meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte to push for their infrastructure project. Davao City Planning and Development Office head Ivan Cortez said the team from China State Construction Engineering Corporation Limited visited Davao City for four times already.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Spicer: No female White House staff... Mar 11 Texxy 38
News 'Brand new order'? Donald Trump considers trave... Feb '17 duck femocrats 3
News BI: 240,000 Koreans in RP, but only one-sixth d... (Aug '07) Feb '17 Norm 230
News 'It kind of felt like God was nudging us' to adopt (Nov '11) Jan '17 Jew on stick 15
News Cagayan de Oro Medical Center's Ob-Gyne: A comp... (Jun '08) Jan '17 Sarah natindim 18
News Push to save Pacific Rim trade deal after US ex... Jan '17 spud 4
News Tuguegarao City Cagayan Valley Philippines (May '08) Jan '17 DFlip 79
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Climate Change
  5. Syria
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Iran
  3. Oakland
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,179 • Total comments across all topics: 279,962,364

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC