Chief Kim' stars unable to go to Cebu for vacation

The stars and crew of the "Chief Kim," also known as "Good Manager," have been rewarded with vacation to Cebu in the Philippines for the drama's ratings success. Namgoong Min, who plays the title role, and 2PM's Junho, who plays Seo Yul, have opted out of the incentive as well as Kim Won-hae and Lim Hwa-yeong.

