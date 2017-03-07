Cabaero: Sex tours of decades ago
FOREIGN sex tours to the Philippines were banned decades ago in reaction to an influx of Japanese male tourists and a rise in prostitution and abuse and trafficking of women. There were several lessons then on sex tourism and on what communities, governments and advocates can do to put an end to luring tourists, usually males, to come to the Philippines to enjoy nature and our women.
