Baguio 'narco judge' faces admin raps
THE Supreme Court has ordered the filing of administrative charges against a Baguio City Regional Trial Court judge whom President Rodrigo Duterte named as among the judges involved in illegal drugs. In its resolution dated February 21, SC approved the recommendation of a fact-finding body chaired by retired associate justice Roberto Abad to file an administrative case for corruption against Judge Antonio Reyes of the Baguio City RTC branch 1. It gave weight to the testimony of a former drug accused who claimed that Reyes had dismissed the drug charges against her in exchange for money.
