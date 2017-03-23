Australia concerned about IS 'caliphate' in Southern Philippines
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte greets Australian Foreign Minister Julie Bishop during her courtesy call at the Presidential Guest House in Davao city, Philippines March 17, 2017. Source: Malacanang Photo/Handout via Reuters AUSTRALIA and its allies are readying themselves for the possibility of the Islamic State declaring a "caliphate" in Southern Philippines, according to Australian Foreign Minister, Julie Bishop.
