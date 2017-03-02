Another GK Enchanted Farm, Farm University to rise in Davao

The "magical" success of Gawad Kalinga's Enchanted Farm and Farm University in the thickly forested village of Barangay Engkanto here will soon be experienced in the hometown of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte. Tony Meloto, the visionary founder of Gawad Kalinga Enchanted Farm and Farm University, disclosed on Thursday that works are now under way for the same eco-educational, farm-school village which will soon rise in the mountain resort town of Catigan, Davao City.

